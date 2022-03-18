Pyrk Hits Market Capitalization of $30,461.20 (PYRK)

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $30,461.20 and $491.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003683 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

