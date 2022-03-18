Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.