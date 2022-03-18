Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NYSE CLF opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $98,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

