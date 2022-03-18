Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,480,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $804,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,103.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

