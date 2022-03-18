Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Issued By Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,341 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 578,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $14,309,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $8,802,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

