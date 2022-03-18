Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Decreased by KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

