Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humanigen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HGEN stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.53. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 249,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 417,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 847,109 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

