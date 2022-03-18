Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Lowered by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $272.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

