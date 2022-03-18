Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vacasa Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vacasa in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

