Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

UE opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,114,000 after buying an additional 722,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,469,000 after buying an additional 325,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 247,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

