QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $152.83 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

