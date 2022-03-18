Quantstamp (QSP) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and approximately $614,794.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

