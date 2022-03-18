Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04). 15,662,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 14,262,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

