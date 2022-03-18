Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.90 million and $41,125.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.32 or 0.07045081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00268357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00745497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00070213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00464963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00417261 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,087,161 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

