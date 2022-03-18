QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Cap of $59.31 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $181.32 or 0.00432497 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $59.31 million and $11.24 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.08 or 0.07048665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.63 or 1.00008695 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00034765 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

