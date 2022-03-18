Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Financial Review

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94% Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53%

This table compares Matterport and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million 18.04 -$338.06 million N/A N/A Qumu $29.07 million 1.03 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.56

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matterport.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Matterport and Qumu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00 Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 95.49%. Qumu has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Matterport.

Summary

Qumu beats Matterport on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

