Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 9,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,179,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,846,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,030,000 after acquiring an additional 633,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

