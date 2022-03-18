Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0013 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $279.05 million and $20.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.79 or 0.07000340 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,803.78 or 1.00260984 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00034455 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 208,748,798,425 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

