Rage Fan Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,519.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $343,977.95 and $22,519.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

