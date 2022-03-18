Ralph Lauren Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

RL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.40. 1,307,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

