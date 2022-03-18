RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $665.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 over the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 898,950 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

