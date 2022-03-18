Rari Governance Token Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $187.13 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $15.38 or 0.00036720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00106742 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,630 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

