RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 1.6%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $774.10 and last traded at $774.10. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $761.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($820.88) to €738.00 ($810.99) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.01.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

