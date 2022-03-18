Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $725,705.01 and $15,155.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.32 or 0.07045081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00268357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00745497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00070213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00464963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00417261 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,794,311 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

