Raymond James Increases Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Price Target to C$26.00

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.86. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

