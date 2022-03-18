Raze Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $544,895.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.07030591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.23 or 0.99835097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00040933 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.