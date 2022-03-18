RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.77

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.75. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 36,718 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.