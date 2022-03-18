Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.42

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 36.78 ($0.48). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.49), with a volume of 122,751 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The firm has a market cap of £68.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.64.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

