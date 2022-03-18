Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,351 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 76,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.