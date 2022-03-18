Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Hits $1.37 on Exchanges

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $22,509.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00275932 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003869 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.76 or 0.01207005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

