Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Territorial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.48. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

