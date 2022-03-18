Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) recently:

3/9/2022 – Warrior Met Coal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Warrior Met Coal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

3/4/2022 – Warrior Met Coal was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/28/2022 – Warrior Met Coal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

2/4/2022 – Warrior Met Coal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

2/3/2022 – Warrior Met Coal had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $36.00.

Shares of HCC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

