Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agenus (AGEN)

3/4/2022 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

3/3/2022 – Agenus had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00.

3/2/2022 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2022 – Agenus had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 15,227,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $761.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

