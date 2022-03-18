Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – Inter Parfums was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – Inter Parfums had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Inter Parfums had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2022 – Inter Parfums was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company recently raised its 2021 and 2022 guidance, on posting robust fourth-quarter and 2021 sales numbers. Sales increased in both Europe-based and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from strength of its four largest brands, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS. For 2021, management now expects earnings per share of $2.65. The company now anticipates 2022 net sales of $975 million and EPS is expected to be $3.00. Notably, Inter Parfums completed the integration of Ungaro and Ferragamo brands, while its Italian subsidiary is completely operational. Apart from this, the company has impressive product launches in the pipeline. The company is optimistic about its growth prospects for 2022, despite travel retail headwinds as well as supply-chain bottlenecks.”

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $778,833. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

