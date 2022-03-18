Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wabash National (WNC)

Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

3/5/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2022 – Wabash National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/3/2022 – Wabash National had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.40 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,640.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

