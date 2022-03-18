Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Integral Ad Science (IAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS):

3/8/2022 – Integral Ad Science was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

3/4/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Get Integral Ad Science Holding Corp alerts:

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $20,580,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.