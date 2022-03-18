Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DocuSign (DOCU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU):

3/14/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $307.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $140.00.

3/7/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign's top line is being significantly benefited from continued customer demand for eSignature, its anchor product. The acquisitions of Seal Software and Liveoak Technologies in 2020 are expected to add functionality to DocuSign Agreement Cloud and significantly expand the company’s eNotary offerings. The company remains focused on continuously acquiring eSignature customers, improving its offerings, and expanding internationally. On the flip side, DocuSign remains an unsuitable stock for investors seeking cash dividends as the company never declared and currently does not have any plan to pay cash dividends. Moreover, it is seeing increase in expenses as it continues to invest in sales, marketing and technical expertise. Partly due to these negatives, the company's shares have declined in the past year.”

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,618. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.89, a PEG ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

