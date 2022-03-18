Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2022 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/17/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 702 ($9.13).

3/10/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/3/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/2/2022 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/26/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 540 ($7.02).

1/20/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/19/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 763 ($9.92) to GBX 680 ($8.84).

Royal Mail stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130. Royal Mail plc has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

