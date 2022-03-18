Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saul Centers (BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2022 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

3/13/2022 – Saul Centers had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

3/10/2022 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

3/9/2022 – Saul Centers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/17/2022 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,763 shares of company stock worth $961,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

