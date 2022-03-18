Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ServiceSource International (SREV)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ: SREV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/18/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – ServiceSource International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SREV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,563. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.72.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
