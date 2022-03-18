Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ServiceSource International (SREV)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ: SREV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – ServiceSource International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/22/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – ServiceSource International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SREV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,563. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

