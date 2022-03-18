Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

