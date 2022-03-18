Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT Raised to €20.50

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDEIY. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,342. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.