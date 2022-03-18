Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($19.78) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

