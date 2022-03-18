Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,144,000 after buying an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

