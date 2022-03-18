Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.15 or 1.00051387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00067691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00275995 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

