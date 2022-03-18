ReddCoin Market Cap Tops $20.37 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $12,266.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,859.12 or 1.00114106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00069744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00239206 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.00287397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00128564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00030712 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

