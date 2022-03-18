Refereum (RFR) Achieves Market Cap of $47.36 Million

Refereum (RFR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Refereum has a market cap of $47.36 million and $800,974.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00036017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00106099 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

