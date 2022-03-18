REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

