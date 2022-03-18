Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) traded up 40% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

