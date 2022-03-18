renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,385.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $339,020.03 and approximately $12,385.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

